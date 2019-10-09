South Carolina officer saves choking baby

BELTON, S.C. (CNN) – A police officer in South Carolina is being hailed as a hero after saving an infant from choking.

It happened this past Sunday.

It was a dramatic and terrifying incident that had a happy ending and it was caught on the officer’s body cam.

At four months old, there are many firsts.

But there’s one incident Kiersten Nivens hopes will be the first and the last with her daughter Maryelle.

“We had a really, really bad scare. I tried to give her some Tylenol and she took a deep breath and she immediately started choking on it.”

The chocking spell sent Kiersten into a panic, and with her dead phone in her hand, she ran outside.

Neighbors called 9-1-1 and began praying.



“The neighbors were flagging us down telling us which house it was to go to.”

Cpl. Derrall Foster works with the patrol division with the Belton Police Department.

“I had her arms and I was just calling for help. She just stopped breathing because she was choking so bad.”

“She was not blue yet, but she was not breathing. She was very limp. I saw my two-year-old as if it were her, and I knew we had to take care of the situation,” said Foster.

The video shows him performing the Heimlich maneuver.

“The child wasn’t really responding, kinda lethargic. I took the child from them, laid the child face down at an angle and started patting its back.”

“I’m definitely so thankful for him and for all the first responders who came,” said Nivens.

Nivens is eternally grateful for the heroic actions of the officer who revived her baby.