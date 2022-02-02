South Carolina board disciplined 30% more teachers last year than in 2020, backlog to blame

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Education Board of Education took disciplinary actions on about 30% more educators in 2021 than the previous year, according to documents.

However, that doesn’t indicate that more teachers necessarily breached their contracts, were accused or convicted of committing crimes, or had other behavior that would lead to their license being suspended or revoked.

The pandemic limited the state board’s ability to hold hearings in 2020, which created a backlog of cases, according to Ryan Brown, a spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Education. That led to more hearings being held in 2021.

“We are working to adjudicate cases as quickly as circumstances allow,” he told News13 in an email.

There were 102 teachers disciplined by the state in 2020, and 135 in 2021, according to a News13 review of hundreds of documents. 2021’s number was on pace with what was seen pre-pandemic, when 131 teachers were disciplined by the state in 2019.

The South Carolina State Board of Education has the power to deny, revoke or suspend an educator’s certificate. It can also issue public reprimands.

The most common punishment is a one-year suspension of an educator’s certificate, usually for a breach of contract.

The board can take disciplinary actions for acts such as unprofessional conduct, drunkenness, cruelty, crime, immorality, any conduct involving moral turpitude, dishonesty, evident unfitness for the position for which the educator was employed in, or for the sale or possession of narcotics.

Districts can choose whether to report breach of contracts to the state board of education for punishment. It is also up to a school district whether or not it releases an educator from their contract when they quit.

A breach of contract case is punishable by up to a one-year suspension of an educator’s certificate.

For unprofessional conduct cases, the department will receive notice of potential grounds for the complaint. That notice can include reporting letters from a district, a written statement from an education organization in another state, news reports, written complaints or data from the National Association of State Directors of Teacher Education and Certification. The majority come from districts forwarding the case.

When an educator is accused of unprofessional conduct, an investigator with the Office of General Counsel will lead an investigation into the claim. The investigator compiles a report for a certification review committee, which then votes on if it’ll pursue action against the educator’s certificate, and recommends which action should be taken. If the committee recommends an action, the state sends the educator a written notice about the pending action and informs them that they have the right to a hearing.

If an educator chooses to have a hearing, then one is scheduled and evidence is presented before a state-appointed hearing office. If there isn’t a hearing, then an agreement on a punishment is reached between the educator and the state, and is then voted on by the state board of education.

If there is a due process hearing, the hearing officer makes a report and a recommendation for which action should be taken. The state can decide if it wants to follow that recommendation, or take a different one.

If there isn’t a hearing or an alternative resolution — like a consent order — then the case automatically goes to the state board, which decides which action will be taken and how long an educator’s certificate might be suspended for.

The most common penalty is a one-year suspension, which typically is connected to a breach of contract.

In 2020, 46 teachers were disciplined for breaking their contract, making up about 45% of total cases. In 2021, that rose to 72, making up 53.33% of cases.

Only a handful of breach of contract cases cited the pandemic and health concerns as a teacher’s reason for leaving their job. Most named family responsibilities or taking a job outside of the field of education, or listed no reason, for why they quit before their contract ended.

The number of teachers disciplined for crime doubled in 2021 to make up 22.22% of cases. The number of educators disciplined for inappropriate sexual behavior with students or other school employees dropped by half.

With the exception of emergency action taken for teachers accused of more egregious crimes, there is typically a delay between when a teacher has a violation and the state votes on disciplinary action.

Four of the actions last year were against Horry County Schools educators. That included two teachers accused of drinking alcohol on school grounds, one teacher charged with child abuse and Michael Oerther – a middle school math teacher who was charged in the fall with felony driving under the influence that led to a woman’s death. Oerther’s license was indefinitely suspended after the state expedited a vote to put his license on hold. He resigned two days later.

Oerther was arrested for DUI three times since being hired, and was placed on administrative leave at least twice.

In 2002, he was placed on leave after he smelled of alcohol at a school dance. He was placed on leave again in 2009 following a DUI arrest.

Among other administrative actions for local educators were two in Florence 1 Schools – one for a forgery arrest, another for an employee who didn’t want to report to work. One teacher was disciplined in Florence County School District Five after being charged with neglecting a child. Three teachers were disciplined for breach of contract in Marion County School District.

News13 reached out to Horry County Schools about how the district decides to forward a case to the state level, and if it’s been impacted by the backlog. The district responded by citing a section of state code, which details that superintendents, on behalf of local school boards, must report the names of educators who are fired, resign or otherwise separated due to allegations of misconduct to the state.

If a board intentionally fails to direct the superintendent to report the case to the state, the district can be placed on a probationary accreditation status. If a superintendent doesn’t report an educator’s case, then their own certificate can be revoked.

Use the database below to search 2021’s disciplinary actions.