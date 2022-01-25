Son of actor Michael Madsen dies at 26

The family of actor Michael Madsen has released a statement on the passing of his 26-year-old son. In the photo above, Madsen is seen in 2015 at Comic-Con in San Diego, California, while doing press for “The Hateful Eight.” (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company)

(NEXSTAR) – Hudson Madsen, the 26-year-old son of actor Michael Madsen, has died, a spokesperson for the family has confirmed.

“We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson. His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him,” the family said in a statement shared with Today.

Hudson died on Jan. 23, per People. The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head, a representative for the Honolulu Medical Examiner told the outlet.

Hudson is one of three sons Madsen shares with wife DeAnna. He also has two older sons from a previous marriage.

Madsen, who has appeared in numerous Quentin Tarantino movies, including “Reservoir Dogs” and “Kill Bill,” had once revealed in an interview with Smashing Interviews that his family is the “most important thing in the world” to him.

“I’m much more of a stay-at-home dad and not much into the party scene,” he told the outlet in 2012. “Many people have pre-conceived notions that I’m riding around on a motorcycle with a bottle of whiskey in my hand. I find it funny that in actuality, I’m lying on the couch watching the Lakers with my sons or swimming laps in the pool or taking my little boy to ride his dirt bike. That side of me isn’t exciting, I guess, so that’s why nobody really knows about it.”

Madsen’s family has asked for “privacy and respect during this difficult time.”

If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support at 1-800-273-8255. Starting on July 16, 2022, U.S. residents can also be connected to the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.