Something in the Water 2020 lineup won’t be released Tuesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The drop of the long-awaited lineup for Something in the Water 2020 will have to wait for another day.

Though it was originally scheduled to happen on November 12, according to a presentation sent to city council members ahead of their Oct. 1 meeting, 10 On Your Side has confirmed the release will not be Tuesday.

It’s unclear when the release date will now be.

Though the uncertainty didn’t stop many Virginia residents and returning customers from already purchasing tickets for next year’s show.

Online presale tickets sold out within a matter of minutes online on October 19, with some people even being turned away from in-person sales at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

After a major bill of Jay-Z, Missy Elliott, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Diddy and more at last year’s inaugural festival, there’s no telling who Virginia Beach native could pull out of his hat this time around.

Rihanna? Lizzo? Could Pusha T finally settle his beef with Drake? And after showing up behind the scenes last year, will Beyoncé grace us with a performance?

Anything’s possible.

I wanna see Drake and Pusha make up. And Drake let Pusha hold Adonis on stage, then Pusha raise Adonis in the air like Lion King. To be specific https://t.co/pWSDdWHXk7 — StefUPTWN 🏁 (@EuroSteff) November 12, 2019

The 2020 festival will add three extra days to the festivities compared to 2019, running from April 20 to April 26. Expect the main musical acts to play from Friday, April 24 to Sunday April 26.