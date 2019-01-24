Some Gold Medal flour recalled over salmonella concerns

WASHINGTO (WKBN) — General Mills has voluntarily recalled five-pound bags of unbleached Gold Medal flour for the potential presence of salmonella.

The recall affects five-pound bags of Gold Medal unbleached flour with a “better if used by” date of April 20, 2020. The affected product has a UPC of 000-16000-19610-0.

Salmonella was discovered in a sample of the product, though there are no reports of confirmed illnesses.

A person infected with salmonella may experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare cases, salmonella could lead to arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

Other types of Gold Medal flour are not affected.

Check your pantries and if you see this flour, throw it out.

The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control said you shouldn’t eat raw products made with flour. Salmonella is killed by heat through baking, frying, sauteing or boiling. Your hands and all cooking utensils and surfaces should be washed thoroughly.