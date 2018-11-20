Breaking News
Social media sites not working for users

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — People waking up Tuesday morning are finding their social media sites not working.

According to downdetector.com, the East coast saw a spike in users reporting issues with their accounts around 8:30 a.m. and it appears to be in some major cities such as Baltimore, Washington, and New York, but the issue is being reported globally. Facebook users are reporting a “major Facebook website crash” on downdetector.com. 

Instagram users are also reporting an outage, according to downdetector.com. Users say, “it cannot load or shows no internet.”

This is a developing story and 10 On Your Side is working to find out more information. 

