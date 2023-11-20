(KTLA) — Last week, Snoop Dogg announced he’s giving up smoke.

“After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke,” he posted to Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter.

However, it isn’t in the way we all thought.

The Long Beach, California, native, who is nearly synonymous with indulging in cannabis, clarified exactly what he meant.

On Monday morning, Snoop revealed the smoke he was referencing had to do with a fire pit.

Turns out the Doggfather enjoys sitting next to an open fire without “the coughing” and his clothes “smelling all sticky icky,” he explained in a video posted to Instagram.

Solo Stove

The announcement was all to promote the Solo Stove, a smokeless fire pit brand.

Snoop is the brand’s official “smokesman.”

“I love a good fire outside, but the smoke was too much,” he said in a statement. “Solo Stove fixed fire and took out the smoke. They changed the game, and now I’m excited to spread the love and stay warm with my friends and family.”

The announcement by the Death Row Records owner didn’t seem to tick off fans. They actually commended the stunt.

The Instagram account for the X Games said, “This is a better twist than any movie has ever written.”

“I think Snoop really gave up smoke but he has a great sense of humor. Either way, I’m about to buy this smokeless bonfire thing to light up my smoke lol,” commented one fan.

“I knew he wasn’t done smoking but this rollout was genius,” commented another.

The collaboration is a lucrative one.

The “Gin and Juice” connoisseur “will partner with the company on smokeless product innovation and contribute toward designing a new signature line of Snoop Dogg x Solo Stove products,” the media release for the rollout explained.

This will all kick off Snoop’s collaboration with the brand, which will include a Bonfire Fire Pit that he designed, a fire pit stand, a Snoop bucket hat, and a Snoop x Solo sticker pack.

The Limited Edition Bonfire Snoop Dogg Collaboration will cost you $420 and is on sale now.