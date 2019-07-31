Snickers offering 1 million free bars if Halloween date changes

TAMPA (WFLA) – Snickers says this is no trick, only a treat.

Snickers says it will give away one million Snickers bars, but only if the date of Halloween is changed.

FILE: Children trick-or-treat on Halloween outside the house of Chris Hessler October 31, 2011 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

A viral petition was launched on Change.org by the nonprofit Halloween and Costume Association.

In doing so, Halloween would be moved from Oct. 31 to the last Saturday of the month — or Oct. 26.

“Snickers is all in on celebration Halloween to the fullest,” Snickers’ brand director Josh Olken stated in a press release, according to Thrillist. “If the federal government makes this thing official, we’re offering up to one million free Snickers to America. No tricks, only treats.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 114,000 people had signed the petition.