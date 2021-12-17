‘SNF’: Saints take on Buccaneers, Tom Brady

(WCMH) — The NFL’s Week 15 will see the New Orleans Saints heading to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to take on the Buccaneers on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.”

The Saints’ 6-7 record reflects the tough season the team has endured, but a dominating 30-9 victory over the New York Jets last week could help propel them to salvage what is left of 2021. For the Buccaneers, a glowing 10-3 record for the season puts them at the top spot for winning the NFC South. Despite one of the Bucs’ three losses being against the Saints in Week 8, which was 36-27, the team and near superhuman QB Tom Brady look Super Bowl-ready four weeks out from the playoffs.

Brady is having another incredible season in a career full of record-breaking performances and awards. The 44-year-old is No. 1 at passing yards this season, 4,134, and passing touchdowns, a whopping 36.

While Brady is in position to win his fourth MVP title, a trip to what would be his eleventh Super Bowl is no doubt his true motivation. The last time he won back-to-back Super Bowls was in the 2003-04 seasons with his former team, the New England Patriots.

On the Saints side, the season started off promising with a new starting quarterback, Jameis Winston replacing storied superstar Drew Brees. While the Saints beat the Bucs by 9 points in Week 8, it was also the end of Winston’s season as he suffered a torn ACL.

Next up in the QB role for the Saints was Trevor Siemian. The 29-year-old failed to win in four games, including an embarrassing loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, where the Saints fell 31-6 on their home turf in the Superdome.

The Saints then tapped Taysom Hill for the starting role. Hill had a rough start in Week 13, with a finger injury and loss to the Dallas Cowboys, but Week 14 ended with a win against the Jets. In that game, Hill and running back Alvin Kamara began a solid rapport, and the pair’s running game made the difference in the outcome. As Hill’s finger continues to mend, a repeat performance with Kamara could be an upset for the Bucs.

Watch “Sunday Night Football” starting at 7 p.m. on NBC4 or stream it live at NBCSports.com/Live.