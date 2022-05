SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Smithfield Foods is hosting a nationwide hiring event on May 12.

The company says it will offer qualifying walk-in candidates on-the-spot interviews for hourly positions at more than 30 U.S. locations.

In demand positions include production, material handling, animal care, transportation and maintenance tech.

The event is happening from 4-7 p.m. for local times across the country. For more information and to pre-register, click here.