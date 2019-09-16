Small, beached whale spotted off the coast of Maryland

OCEAN CITY, Md. (CNN) — Early Sunday morning off the coast of Maryland.

People spotted a small whale stuck on the beach.

It’s young sperm whale– about 15 feet long. It was spotted washed up on the shores of Ocean City.

Folks nearby worked together to push it back a little farther into the water without much luck getting him all the way back in.

The National Aquarium sent a team to the area to check on the whale. They said it was extremely underweight.

It was alive Sunday morning but– unfortunately– it’s died since then.

Now, officials will get a tow boat to remove the whale, then they’ll try to figure out how it died.