ROCKFORD, Ill.. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a suspect, who killed one person and wounded two others in a shooting at a Super 8 Motel near E. State Street, has killed himself after a nearly six hour standoff.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said police were called to the motel at 12:40 a.m. for the shooting, and then exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who barricaded himself in a room.

On the initial scanner call, police could be heard reporting bursts of gunfire inside the building.

Credit: broadcastify.com

One victim, a man, died at the scene and two women were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, O’Shea said. The Winnebago County Coroner said the victim was a 19-year-old male and was pronounced dead at 1:18 a.m.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m, police made a forced entry into the barricaded room, where they found the suspect dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Winnebago County Coroner pronounced the man dead at 7:50 a.m.

O’Shea said he did not believe the suspect was from Rockford, and that the shooting was the result of a prior domestic dispute.

Police say the occupants of the hotel were evacuated.

The Super 8 Motel is located at 7646 Colosseum Dr.

