1 dead in Savannah shooting, 2-year-old among multiple people injured

(Correction: Police incorrectly said two people died in the previous version of this article. Police now say only one person has died.)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police are on the scene tonight of a shooting in the 200 block of Avery st. where one person has died and multiple others were hurt.

According to Police, nine people were shot including a 13-year-old and a 2-year-old. The 13-year-old and the 2-year-old recieved non-life threatening injuries.

One adult lost their life.

Police have not released any information regarding a suspect or suspects.

Savannah Police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Continue to return to this page for the latest updates.

