WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Baby formula is on the way after the President authorized shipments to come in to combat the shortage in the U.S. The first shipment of baby formula will make its way from Europe this weekend aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 jet.

“This is special cargo because of the importance of getting medical baby formula to families that need it,” U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Benjamin M. Taber said.

The 1.5 million eight-ounce bottles, from a factory in Switzerland, are scheduled to arrive in Plainfield, Indiana on Sunday.

“We expect about 6,000 pounds of baby formula per pallet,” Taber said.

It is the first shipment, of what the White House has dubbed Operation Fly Formula.

“Baby formula, this is probably a new one for us. But, we’re here to help, you can depend on us and when you need us, we’re there for you,” Taber said.

This past week, Congress passed legislation to make the baby formula more available to Americans, by loosening restrictions on the formula that qualifies for federal food assistance.

“By providing more flexibilities to USDA and states by helping parents meet their children’s nutritional needs,” Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.) said.

One House bill would give the FDA $28 million in emergency funding, but it’s fate in the Senate is uncertain. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby says once the imported formula arrives to Indiana, the rest of the job is left to HHS and the FDA.

“Making sure that everything is safe and ready for distribution and how that gets onto store shelves, that’s not a task the Department of Defense has been given,” Kirby said.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will travel to Indianapolis, to welcome the first shipment of formula.