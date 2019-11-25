She’s engaged! Hoda Kotb surprises Today co-hosts with on-air announcement

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 22: News Anchor Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffma attends Andy Cohen & SiriusXM celebrate the launch of Cohen’s New, Exclusive SiriusXM Channel, Radio Andy, at PHD Rooftop Lounge at The Dream Downtown in New York City on October 22, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

NEW YORK (WAVY) — Today Show host Hoda Kotb made a special announcement on Monday morning’s show — she’s engaged!

“I have to tell you something that a friend of mine, a friend of ours, asked me to let you guys in on a secret,” Hoda said. “I’ll give you her initials. Her initials are Hoda Kotb, and she’s engaged.”

Hoda’s longtime boyfriend Joel Schiffman proposed over the weekend on a tropical vacation.

Hoda Kotb announces she's engaged! See the amazing moment Hoda Kotb surprised us with the news that she's engaged! Posted by Today Show on Monday, November 25, 2019

“We ended up having a little dinner on the beach,” she added. “And he was like, ‘I have something else I would like to say,’ and he said some beautiful things, and then he got down on one knee. Then he said, ‘Would you be my wife?”’

Joel has been with Hoda for the last six years. The couple have adopted two daughters, Hayley Joy and Hope Catherine.

Congrats, Hoda and Joel!