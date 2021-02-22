Sens. Warner, Kaine announce $179 million for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

WASHINGTON (WFXR) – U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced on Monday the sum of $179,010,000 in federal funding to support COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Virginia.

The funding comes courtesy of FEMA’s Public Assistance Program and will be overseen and distributed by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM).

“As our nation mourns 500,000 lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to distribute the vaccine is more urgent than ever. We are glad to announce that this funding will provide increased support to distribute vaccines equitably throughout the Commonwealth, and we remain committed to ensuring that every Virginian has access to the vaccine as quickly as possible.” Sens. Mark Warner & Tim Kaine

The funds can be used to support efforts to store, transport, secure, handle, announce and administer the COVID-19 vaccine throughout the Commonwealth.

The most-recent COVID-19 package, negotiated by Sen. Warner and is supported by both senators, included $19 billion for vaccines and therapeutics and $8.75 billion for states for vaccine distribution.