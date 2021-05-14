Senator Moran: Remains of Marion County-native Father Emil Kapaun identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Thursday, Kansas Senator Jerry Moran shared on his Facebook page that the remains of Father Emil Kapaun, a Medal of Honor recipient who served as an Army Chaplain and went missing during the Korean War was identified.

Emil Kapaun (Courtesy: U.S. Army)

Senator Moran shared the following message:

“This evening I was notified that the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified the remains of Marion County-native Father Emil Kapaun, a Medal of Honor recipient who served as an Army Chaplain and went missing during the Korean War. Father Kapaun served in WWII and in the Korean War, where he was taken as a Prisoner of War in 1951. He continued to minister to Americans as a POW before passing away on May 23, 1951.

In 2011, I introduced legislation to bestow Father Kapaun with the Presidential Medal of Honor, which was awarded in 2013. In 1993, Pope John Paul II declared Father Kapaun a Servant of God, the first step toward sainthood. I am glad that his family has finally been granted closure after Father Kapaun’s selfless service to our nation.”

Senator Moran’s office said Kapaun’s remains had rested among the 867 remains buried as Unknowns at the VA’s National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii. They were disinterred and identified as part of DPAA’s [Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency] seven-phase project, which began in 2018, to disinter all remaining Korean War Unknowns from the cemetery for the purpose of identification.