Senate Democrats urge Trump administration to protect food supply, essential workers amid virus outbreak

Garrett Ward sprays disinfectant on a conveyor belt between checking out shoppers behind a plexiglass panel at a Hy-Vee grocery store in Overland Park, Kan. From South Africa to Italy to the U.S., grocery workers — many in low-wage jobs — are manning the front lines amid worldwide lockdowns, their work deemed essential to keep food and critical goods flowing. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Monday, several Democratic Senators urged Vice President Mike Pence and other members of the Trump Administration to take action to help ensure the safety of the nation’s food supply and essential workers.

“Breakdowns in the food supply chain could have significant economic impacts for both consumers and agricultural producers,” stated the senators. “It is also imperative that precautions are taken to ensure the stability and safety of our food supply.”

There have been numerous reports of essential workers in meatpacking plants, processing facilities, farms, grocery stores, and markets falling ill from COVID-19.

The Senators, including Warner and Kaine, urged the White House and federal agencies to coordinate with state and local governments and the private sector to take aggressive action to protect essential workers and the food supply from further damage. The Senators also asked a series of questions about the actions being taken and coordination with the food industry.

Read the full letter HERE.

