Senate Democrats pushing GOP members to pass election security legislation

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — On the eve of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s scheduled testimony regarding his investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election, Democrats called on Senate Republicans to take up and pass legislation to improve election security.

Federal officials warn Russian attacks on our election system are far from over.



“Russians are absolutely intent on interfering in our elections,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.



At a hearing Tuesday, Wray confirmed that foreign interference remains a problem. Lawmakers including Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) raised concerns about the 2020 election.

“We know Russians are getting bolder,” Klobuchar said.



Senator Mark Warner (D-Virginia) said Congress is running out of time to protect voters.



“There is nothing Republican or Democrat, or conservative or liberal, about protecting the sanctity of our elections or the sanctity of the ballot box,” Warner said.



Warner said he wants Congress to pass legislation aimed at securing future elections.

But he said Republicans are not taking the matter seriously.



“Leader McConnell has not brought a single piece of election security legislation to the floor,” Warner said.



One proposal would require paper ballots to prevent tampering. But Republican Senator Lindsey Graham fears congressional action isn’t going to solve the problem.



“Is it fair to say everything we’ve done against Russia hasn’t deterred them enough?” Graham said.

“All the sanctions, all the talk. They are still at it.”



In response, Director Wray said, “My view is that until they’ve stopped, they haven’t been deterred enough.”

Democrats hope Robert Mueller’s testimony Wednesday convinces American voters that election protection is an issue that Congress must address to help ensure every vote is counted.