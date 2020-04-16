Sen. Warner will serve on Trump’s Opening Up America Again Congressional Group

FILE – In this June 13, 2017, file photo, Senate Intelligence Committee Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., listens during a committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Warner said an overhaul of the security clearance process is long overdue, particularly if the U.S. government is going to continue to attract top-notch workers and recent graduates, […]

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — As President Donald Trump works to formulate a plan to reopen the American economy after much of it shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, members of Congress are also chiming in.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) will serve on the Trump Administration’s Opening Up America Again Congressional Group.

Trump held phone calls with senior Trump Administration officials and Republican and Democrat members of the congressional group Thursday, the White House wrote in a news release.

Those conversations not only discussed reopening America — which Trump has pressed to happen earlier than some state governors want — but also the need for additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, international and domestic trade, ways to ignite the economy and medical billing.

Also on the list of covered topics were clarification of essential versus non-essential workers, mental health and relief for small business.

“Additionally, the Opening Up America Again Congressional Group discussed the rapidly expanding access to COVID-19 diagnostic and anti-body tests, ventilators, face masks, and other PPE,” the White House release said.

A full list of the members of the Opening Up America Again Congressional Group can be found on the White House website.

