Sen. Cruz calls for criminal investigation into Netflix’s ‘Cuties’

HOUSTON, Texas – Following Netflix’s disturbing promotion and defense of its new pornographic film sexualizing young children, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) sent a letter calling on the Department of Justice to investigate whether Netflix, its executives, or the makers of the film “Cuties” violated any federal laws against the production and distribution of child pornography.

In the letter to Attorney General Bill Barr, Sen. Cruz wrote:

“The film routinely fetishizes and sexualizes these pre-adolescent girls as they perform dances simulating sexual conduct in revealing clothing, including at least one scene with partial child nudity. These scenes in and of themselves are harmful. And it is likely that the filming of this movie created even more explicit and abusive scenes, and that pedophiles across the world in the future will manipulate and imitate this film in abusive ways.

He concluded:

“As you know, the Department of Justice has a significant role in preventing the sexual abuse of children. The Department enforces federal criminal law making it a serious crime to produce or distribute material involving the sexual exploitation of minors, including the filming of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct. […]

“Although the First Amendment provides vigorous protection for artistic expression, it does not allow individuals or for-profit corporations to produce or distribute child pornography. Accordingly, I urge the Department to investigate the production of ‘Cuties’ and Netflix’s distribution of the film in order to determine whether Netflix, any of its executives, or anyone involved with the making of ‘Cuties’ violated any federal laws against the production and distribution of child pornography.”

Read the full text of the letter here and below:

