Select Ritz cracker products recalled over salmonella fears

by: KRON Staff

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Some Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits products containing cheese are being voluntarily recalled nationwide due to possible salmonella contamination. 

Mondelez Global LLC., the maker of Ritz products, announced the recall Saturday, saying the recalled products contain whey powder as an ingredient, which the whey powder supplier has recalled over possible salmonella. 

Recalled products include Ritz Bits Cheese and Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches. 

Click here to see the full list of recalled products. 

There have been no complaints of illness reported. 

Those with the recalled products are advised to throw the products away.

Anyone with questions can contact the company directly Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time at 844-366-1171. 

