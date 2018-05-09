See if Dish Network owes you $1,200 in a class-action lawsuit

Breaking News
by: Alexa Mae Asperin, KRON

Dish Network

MIAMI, FL – JUNE 04: A Dish Network receiver is seen on June 4, 2015 in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that Dish Network, the satellite television company, is in talks to acquire the wireless provider T-Mobile US. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Now may be a good time to think back to 2010 or 2011 and try to remember if you received a telemarketing call from Dish Network. 

If you did, you may be entitled to up to $1,200 following a class-action lawsuit against the company. 

There are 18,066 numbers that received a telemarketing call associated with the lawsuit.

The lawsuit says “those with phone numbers on the national Do Not Call Registry who received telemarketing calls between May 11, 2010 and Aug. 1, 2011 from a DISH retailer selling DISH subscriptions may submit claims for large cash payments.” 

According to a report, Dish Network is appealing the ruling. 

To see if you’re eligible for the settlement, click here

The lawsuit says those eligible for payment will not receive it until appeals are concluded, a process that could take between six to 12 months. 

