If you own a Secura air fryer, it may be recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall notice for the brand’s air fryers with model number SAF-53D (TXG-DT16E) with date code 1901, and model number SAF-53 (TXG-DS16) with date codes 1903 and 1904. The model number and four-digit date code are printed on the bottom of the unit.

Recalled Secura air fryer SAF-53 (TXG-DS16) Recalled Secura air fryer SAF-53D (TXG-DT16E)

There have been nine reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning and smoking. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

The recalled model is black and silver and is says Secura on top. It was sold online at thesecura.com and Amazon.com from May 2019 through October 2020 for between $48 and $90.

If you own this recalled air fryer, stop using it immediately. Contact Secura to either get an Amazon gift card for $45 or a free replacement. You can find a list of replacement products at this link: https://www.thesecura.com/recall/.

To receive the gift card or replacement product you must submit photos of the recalled unit with the power cord cut off and include information of the product’s date code located at the bottom of the product. No receipt is needed to receive a replacement. Secura is also contacting all known purchasers.