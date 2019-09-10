School bus driver killed, children injured in Mississippi crash

BENTON COUNTY, Miss. (localmemphis.com) – A school bus crash in North Mississippi has left the bus driver dead and several children injured.

The wreck happened early Tuesday morning on Highway 72 in Benton County. According to the Benton County School District, there were students on the bus going to the elementary, middle, and high school in Ashland. The bus was at the beginning of the route when troopers said it rolled over around 6:40 a.m.

The Benton County Schools superintendent says the driver, Chester Cole, died. Cole may have suffered a heart attack. The superintendent said Cole worked for the district for five years.

“He was one of the most dependable drivers we had in the district. He was a very hardworking man. I’m sorry this happened. I give my regards to the family,” Bostick said.

At least nine children were injured. The superintendent says the injured children’s ages range from 7 to 13 years old. Four of those children had to be airlifted from the scene.

