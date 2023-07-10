PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) users who’ve recently been scammed out of their benefits can have them replaced thanks to federal aid starting July 17.

The Virginia Department of Social Services says via the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, the commonwealth can use federal funding to replace funds stolen between Oct. 1, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2024, via card cloning, skimming and other fraudulent methods.

Virginia SNAP users who were affected are encouraged to contact their local department of social services and fill out required paperwork within 30 days of finding out their benefits were stolen.

The scams hit SNAP users hard especially in late 2022, leaving many without money to pay for groceries. Many were hit by skimming, in which a scammer steals a person’s payment information by tampering with a card reader. Thieves also used text messaging to get SNAP users to share their PIN numbers.

You can read more about SNAP replacement funding at this link.