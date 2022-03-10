MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Orangeburg man has been convicted for drug and weapons charges in connection to an arrest that happened while he was driving through the night from Connecticut to Myrtle Beach, according to authorities.

Anthony Cyquan Herring, 40, has been found guilty of distribution of heroin and fentanyl, along with the possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and for the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Herring had children in his car when he was stopped in Nash County for speeding, according to an announcement from the United States Attorney Michael Easley. During the stop, the sheriff smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A search found more than 36 grams of heroin and fentanyl, 50 grams of cocaine, marijuana and distribution paraphernalia, $2,200 in cash and a loaded firearm, according to the announcement.

The children had been sleeping and in urinating in bottles while Herring drove through the night, according to authorities.

When sentenced, he faces between 360 months to life in prison. He will be sentenced in June.