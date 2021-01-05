Another year without a St. Patrick’s Day parade for Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Mayor Van Johnson announced Tuesday morning during his weekly COVID-19 address that the city will not host a St. Patrick’s Day parade this year.

The mayor said the decision was made due to the current COVID-19 trends and the impact of the pandemic on the city.

“Frankly speaking, without a statewide mask mandate, and with conflicting rules from our state that don’t require universal, science-driven precautions to be mandated by private businesses, we cannot do St. Patrick’s Day safely in its present form,” the mayor said.

Johnson said the city decided to continue the moratorium on events in Savannah through March.

This will be the second year in a row that the city will not host the popular event.

Statement from Savannah St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee: