Sanitizer hoarder under investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRCB/NBC News) — A man who bought 18,000 bottles of sanitizer and attempted to sell the product online for up to $70 per bottle is now under investigation by Tennessee’s Attorney General.

Matt Colvin now says he’s planning on donating the products he’d hoped to make a profit on.

Investigators with the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office were on hand as Colvin and his brother emptied three storage lockers filled with hand sanitizer and cleaning products Sunday.

“At the end of the day, we have nothing to hide,” Colvin said.

Tennessee’s Attorney General sent the Colvins a cease and desist order stating they have reason to believe the two were charging unreasonable prices for sanitizer, masks, and other items.

“I just want to make clear that donating the sanitizers does not mean they are off the hook legally. If evidence establishes they engaged in price gouging we will seek appropriate penalties,” said Samantha Fisher of the Tennessee Attorney General’s office.

