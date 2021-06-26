San Diego driver opens fire on car after ‘unsafe lane change’

The two drivers had slowed and rolled down their windows after the van allegedly changed lanes. (Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, California (KSWB) – Bullets pierced a car on a San Diego highway early Friday in a road rage incident that all started over a lane change, according to authorities.

California Highway Patrol got a 911 call about the shooting at 5:30 a.m.

After a “possible unsafe lane change,” the driver of a full-size van pulled out a gun and fired several times at the car of another driver, hitting the vehicle twice but leaving the other motorist unhurt, California Highway Patrol said in a statement.

“I was coming on from the 15 to the 56 freeway and some guy in a van cut me off,” the victim told Onscene.TV. “I flashed my high beams at him and we kept driving. He pulled up next to me, rolled down his window. So I rolled down mine.”

That’s when the person inside the van opened fire on the sedan, with two bullets hitting the victim’s vehicle above the right front passenger window.

“No words were exchanged,” the victim said. “Next thing you know, I heard a couple bangs. I punched it to get away from him, and he followed me … I got off the exit and he kept going.”

The victim was unhurt but shaken up. He called the encounter very unsettling. CHP meanwhile is searching for the silver van believed to be involved, but a further description was not immediately available.

“I realize that freeway shootings are a topic of significant concern right now,” Sgt. Long said. “Please, let this be a reminder to drive safely, pull over and call 911 if you’re involved in an incident like this.”

Officers are asking anyone in the area who may have witnessed the incident to call the CHP’s San Diego office.