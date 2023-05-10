BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details

Kids love cooling off with colorful inflatable sprinklers, but why should they have all the fun? If you’ve ever longed for a fun and refreshing play sprinkler of your own — and you happen to be a “Friends” fan — your summer is set. The new inflatable sprinkler resembles the famous orange couch, and it can seat up to three adults while a sprinkler gently mists you from above. If “Friends” isn’t your thing, other entertaining summer options include unicorns, bounce houses and rainbows.

COOL OFF WITH ‘FRIENDS’ THIS SUMMER

Unless you own a shop vac or an air mattress pump, make sure your inflatable sprinkler comes with an electric blower to inflate it. Even the largest inflatable playgrounds can be inflated within 10 to 20 minutes if you have the right equipment.

Whether you’re going with an inflatable sprinkler or a toy attachment for a hose, pick a model that’s appropriate for your child’s age. Younger children may trip over sprinkler toys or fall from inflatables, so always supervise them during playtime.

You also need to take some precautions to prevent tears or leaks. Set your inflatable up on a tarp, especially if you’re using it on concrete, and clean it off with soap and mild detergent when you’re done using it. Make sure it’s fully dry before folding it up along its seams and storing it in an airtight box. If you’re worried about the inflatable’s durability, check if it comes with a repair kit to patch any leaks.

BEST PRODUCTS FOR COOLING DOWN OUTSIDE

BigMouth Inc. Friends Couch Sprinkler

Modeled after the iconic couch where the “Friends” gang hung out, this sprinkler adds nostalgic fun to outdoor gatherings. Made from heavy-duty PVC, it can seat three adults and easily hooks up to a garden hose for cooling down.

Sold by Sam’s Club and Amazon

Sunny & Fun Slide ‘N’ Spray Inflatable Water Slide

Kids and parents can all enjoy this backyard water park, which features a big splash pool at its base along with a built-in water cannon. It stands more than 7 feet tall and measures 12.4 by 17 feet at its base.

Sold by Amazon

HearthSong Rainbow Arch Sprinkler Inflatable

This cheerful rainbow sprinkler stands 67 inches tall and sprays water from its inner curve. The white clouds can be filled with water or sand to anchor the inflatable along with the included ground stakes.

Sold by Wayfair

Tidal Storm Hydro Swirl Spinning Sprinkler

Great for kids, this colorful spinning sprinkler attachment can shoot water up to 15 feet in the air. Six wiggling tubes spray water at random for water park fun.

Sold by Amazon

Orbit Flex Cobra Portable Mist Stand

Hook this water mister up to a hose, coil the 4-foot-long tube into your desired configuration and it’ll deliver a refreshing spray wherever you want. It comes with a flower-shaped misting head for added charm.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Little Tikes Rocky Mountain River Race Inflatable Slide

This inflatable water slide pulls out all the stops with a climbing wall, two slides, a splash pool and a refilling suspended bucket that periodically dumps water on kids playing. It stands 8 feet tall and comes with a blower, stakes and repair patches.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Melissa & Doug Sunny Patch Pretty Petals Flower Sprinkler Toy

Featuring easy setup and a cute floral design, this sprinkler toy is a simple yet entertaining option for toddlers and younger children. It’s made with rounded edges and rubberized parts to make it safer for little kids.

Sold by Amazon

BigMouth Inc. Ginormous Inflatable Magical Unicorn Yard Sprinkler

Kids and grown-ups alike will love this huge inflatable unicorn, which stands more than 6 feet tall and showers water from its horn. It inflates easily and comes with stakes to keep it in place.

Sold by Amazon

