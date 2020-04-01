Sam’s Club announces special hours and curbside pick-up for seniors and at-risk members

NATIONAL (WAVY) — Sam’s Club announced additional services for select members including a “shop from your car” concierge service and special hours to help provide some relief to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company has multiple Hampton Roads locations in Newport News, Chesapeake, and Virginia Beach and is providing the service to seniors, at-risk members with compromised immune systems, and disabled members.

Special shopping hours are every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and include pharmacies and eye centers.

Free curbside pick-up services are also available for seniors, at-risk, and disabled members that need to shop but do not feel comfortable inside the building. For curbside assistance, members can pull into designated labeled spots, give a Sam’s Club employee their order, and wait while the employee does the shopping.

Taking care of our members is what our associates do best, and it’s no surprise that they are doing such an incredible job, rain or shine, by providing concierge services to our senior, disabled and at-risk members. They’re always there for those in need. pic.twitter.com/Czis5RB2uk — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) March 31, 2020

