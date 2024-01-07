WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — Salm Partners, LLC, is recalling more than 130,000 lbs. of ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically bone fragments, according to the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, or FSIS.

The ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa items were produced on Oct. 27, 2023, and Oct. 30, 2023. The following products are subject to recall:

13-oz. plastic vacuum-sealed packages containing “PARKVIEW TURKEY POLSKA KIELBASA”, with P-32009 and “USE BY APR 24 24” or “USE BY APR 27 24” printed on the package.

There has been one reported minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.