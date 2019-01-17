RXBAR recalling protein bars

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — RXBAR is recalling a wide variety of its protein bars. The bars are heavily marketed as containing all natural ingredients, but they may contain peanuts not declared in the ingredients list.

That could trigger a life-threatening reaction in consumers who are allergic to peanuts. The company says the peanuts came from an ingredient supplied by a third party.

RXBAR changed suppliers for that undisclosed ingredient. Affected bars do contain a warning on the wrapper indicating they were manufactured in a facility that also processes peanuts.

The recalled products are safe to eat for people who are not allergic to peanuts.

