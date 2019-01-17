Breaking News
Coast Guard suspends search for teacher who went missing south of Sandbridge

RXBAR recalling protein bars

National

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:
RXBAR_1547717403317.JPG

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — RXBAR is recalling a wide variety of its protein bars.  The bars are heavily marketed as containing all natural ingredients, but they may contain peanuts not declared in the ingredients list. 

That could trigger a life-threatening reaction in consumers who are allergic to peanuts.  The company says the peanuts came from an ingredient supplied by a third party. 

RXBAR changed suppliers for that undisclosed ingredient.  Affected bars do contain a warning on the wrapper indicating they were manufactured in a facility that also processes peanuts. 

The recalled products are safe to eat for people who are not allergic to peanuts. 

Click here for a full lists of which bars are recalled.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories