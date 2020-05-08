RunWithMaud: Local organizations holding virtual run-walk events to honor Ahmaud Arbery on his birthday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Local organizations are hosting virtual walks and runs on Friday to draw attention to the case of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man fatally shot by two white men while jogging in a Georgia neighborhood back in February.

The case has sparked national outcry, with video of the shooting released this week. On Thursday, authorities announced they had arrested Gregory McMichael and his 34-year-old son, Travis McMichael, and charged them with murder and aggravated assault in the case.

This photo combo of images taken Thursday, May 7, 2020, and provided by the Glynn County Detention Center, in Georgia, show Gregory McMichael, left, and his son Travis McMichael. The two have been charged with murder in the February shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, whom they had pursued in a truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood. (Glynn County Detention Center via AP)

In Norfolk, Teens with a Purpose, is asking people to walk or run 2.23 miles on Friday.

February 23, 2/23, was the date Arbery was shot and killed.

You can also join a panel discussion with community activists on the Teens with a Purpose Facebook page Friday night at 6 p.m.

In Virginia Beach, the North End Run Club is asking its hundreds of members to do solo runs in honor of Arbery’s birthday. He would’ve turned 26 on Friday.

Participants are encouraged to run or walk 2.23 miles, take a photo, and use #RunWithMaud.