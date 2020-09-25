Ron Paul ‘doing fine’ after apparent medical incident during live show

Ron Paul, the former congressman and three-time presidential candidate, is “doing fine” after he was hospitalized following an apparent medical incident during a livestream of his talk show.
During the “Ron Paul Liberty Report,” the 85-year-old was discussing the economy when his speech started to slur.
On Friday afternoon, Paul’s official Twitter account tweeted a message: “I am doing fine. Thank you for your concern.”
Paul was hospitalized for “precautionary” reasons and is “lucid and optimistic,” according to Fox News.
His son, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, also tweeted on Friday: “Thank God, Dad is doing well. Thank you for all your prayers today.”
Paul served as a U.S. Representative until 2013 and ran for President in 1988, 2008, and 2012.