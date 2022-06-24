HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The Supreme Court voted Friday morning to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case, eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion.

Lawmakers and other officials from Virginia, North Carolina and nationwide are reacting to the major news.

In Virginia, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin in a statement said he’s asking four GOP legislators to find consensus on new abortion legislation for when the General Assembly reconvenes in January. Abortion will not be impacted in Virginia in the meantime, after a narrow majority in the state Senate blocked new restrictions in the last session. You can see his full statement below.

This list will be updated as more reaction comes in.

Virginia

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R)

“The Supreme Court of the United States has rightfully returned power to the people and their elected representatives in the states. I’m proud to be a pro-life Governor and plan to take every action I can to protect life. The truth is, Virginians want fewer abortions, not more abortions. We can build a bipartisan consensus on protecting the life of unborn children, especially when they begin to feel pain in the womb, and importantly supporting mothers and families who choose life. That’s why I’ve asked Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, Senator Steve Newman, Delegate Kathy Byron and Delegate Margaret Ransone to join us in an effort to bring together legislators and advocates from across the Commonwealth on this issue to find areas where we can agree and chart the most successful path forward. I’ve asked them to do the important work needed and be prepared to introduce legislation when the General Assembly returns in January.”

Va. Senate President pro tempore Louise Lucas

“I am outraged by today’s Supreme Court ruling on abortion. As Chairman of the Virginia Senate Health Committee I will never allow any bill that restricts a woman’s right to choose to emerge from our committee. Virginia will remain open for choice.”

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-2nd District)

“The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is a rollback of the rights of women in the United States. A woman’s right to choose should be made between a woman, her health care provider, and her faith. For the first time in our nation’s history, today’s women have less freedoms than previous generations. “This decision is further proof that we need to enshrine reproductive freedom protections into federal law to protect Americans from government overreach and restore the rights of women across the country. I will continue to be an advocate in Congress for women and fight to protect the rights of all Americans, including the right to choose.”

Sen. Tim Kaine (D)

“This decision flies in the face of decades of precedent protecting women’s rights to make fundamental personal decisions without needless government interference. Congress must act now to protect those rights. We’re not going to give up on this.”

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (via a spokesperson)

“Today the Supreme Court ruled that the issue of abortion should not be decided by unelected federal judges, but by the people of the States through their elected representatives. Good and reasonable people can disagree on this issue but now Virginians, not federal judges, can decide its future. The Attorney General will continue to uphold and enforce both the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of Virginia.” Victoria LaCivita, Miyares spokesperson

Sen. Mark Warner (D)

Warner used a statement in a Twitter thread that reads in part: “This decision jeopardizes the health and autonomy of millions of American women and turns back the clock on nearly 50 years of settled and reaffirmed law – reflecting a Court that has increasingly issued politicized rulings that undermine the fundamental rights of Americans.(

North Carolina

Sen. Thom Tillis (R)

“This ruling is historic and monumental and affirms my belief that all life is sacred. Each state government and its duly elected representatives will now make the determination about the types of laws they wish to have in place. I, for one, will continue to advocate for commonsense measures that the broad majority of Americans support like protecting life at crucial points of development and prohibiting horrendous procedures like partial-birth and pain-capable abortions. This is a very emotional and sensitive issue for many Americans, and I urge calm and respect for the Court’s decision and hope people who have strong feelings on both sides will voice them peacefully.”

Gov. Roy Cooper (D)