Rising winds increase wildfire dangers

(NBC News) – The fight against California’s raging wildfires continued Tuesday as high winds continued to fuel the flames.

The Kincade fire, the largest currently burning, has grown to 118 square miles.

“We still have 90,000 structures threatened, 124 destroyed, 23 damaged,” Cal Fire Division Chief Jonathan Cox reported.

Increasing winds are expected to make the situation even more dangerous Tuesday evening.

Nearly 400 miles south in Los Angeles, the Getty fire continues to threaten homes. There, the yearly Santa Ana winds pose a terrible threat.

“The wind gusts could be up to 50, to 70 miles per hour. It only takes one ember to blow downwind and start another fire,” warns Los Angeles Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas.

