RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Republican House Speaker Tim Moore said on Thursday that he is not running for re-election to the General Assembly, but would not say what he’ll do next.

Moore has previously said he would not seek another term as Speaker of the House. However, this is the first time he’s said publicly that he will not return to the legislature.

It’s been rumored for years that he’ll run for congress instead, but he declined to say Thursday whether he will.

Republicans in the legislature are redrawing the congressional districts now — which could help Moore if he decides to run.

Regardless, he shot down a rumor that he wouldn’t finish out his current term.

Moore told CBS 17, “I don’t know where that got started. I’m going to serve the balance of my term and got a lot of good work to do and looking at next steps, don’t know what that’ll be yet. Looking at a number of great options out there.”

Moore is the longest-serving house speaker in state history.