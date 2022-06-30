COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Big Ten could be getting bigger, again.

The current 14-member conference is considering adding UCLA and Southern California as members, as soon as 2024, according to multiple reports.

The two California schools are long-time members of the Pac-12, and the school that is the farthest west in the Big Ten is Nebraska. Even though the conference has traditionally been considered a Midwest league, expansion in the past 35 years has brought Penn State in 1990, Nebraska in 2011, and Maryland and Rutgers in 2014.

The current membership consists of:

Ohio State

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Maryland

Michigan

Michigan State

Minnesota

Nebraska

Northwestern

Penn State

Purdue

Rutgers

Wisconsin

UCLA and USC coming east would be the latest move in major conference realignment, which began when Texas and Oklahoma announced they would leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference in 2025, bringing the SEC to 16 members. Since then, the Big 12 added four schools that hadn’t been part of a major conference and some smaller conferences adjusted ranks, but this would be the first time since then that schools from a major league have left to join another one.

The Pac-12 has not had any membership changes since 2011.

The Big Ten’s move has been reported by multiple sources, which described the negotiations as not final.