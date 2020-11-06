Police: 2 Virginia men in custody in possible plot to attack vote counting center in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WAVY) — Two men from Virginia are in custody after police say they may have made threats against the Philadelphia Convention Center where the city’s mail-in votes are being tallied, according to two senior law enforcement officials.

Sources tell WCAU in Philadelphia that police were told the two men came up from Virginia armed with AR-15 rifles, and were driving a silver colored Hummer truck. The car was decorated with stickers promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory that supports President Trump.

Police have not identified the men, and they have not been charged at this time. Police at the scene did say weapons were recovered, but couldn’t confirm what kind, WCAU reports.

Homeland Security is assisting in the investigation.

This comes as ballots are still being counted in several key battleground states, including Pennsylvania, as citizens wait to see who will be the next president. Biden gained ground on the president overnight in Pennsylvania, and was down by just under 20,000 votes with 95% reporting as of 7 a.m. Friday.

Here's where the candidates stand so far, per the Associated Press (which has called Arizona for Biden):

