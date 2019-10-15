Report: Owning a dog can extend your life

(CNN) – They’re called man’s best friend for a reason.

A study published in the journal of the american heart association combed through 70 years of research, involving nearly four million people in several countries.

They found owning a dog was linked to a 24-percent reduction in all mortality causes.

And for people who suffered a heart attack or stroke, having a four-legged companion reduced their risk of dying from cardiovascular disease by 31-percent.

This was echoed by a second study that also found people who owned dogs had better health outcomes after suffering a stroke or heart attack.

It’s unclear exactly what the link is, but there are guesses… For instance, increased activity.

The american heart association points to a study that found pet owners who walk their dogs get 30 more minutes of exercise per day than those who don’t walk.

And other studies have found that just petting a dog or having a canine companion can reduce your blood pressure and reduce anxiety and depression.

