Report: ‘Jurassic World 3’ to feature stars of original ‘Jurassic Park’

Left to Right: Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum. (Photos by Getty Images)

(WIVB) — According to a report by entertainment website Collider, fans of the “Jurassic Park/World” series are in for a nostalgic treat when “Jurassic World 3” hits theaters.

Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum will be coming together once again to reprise their roles from the 1993 film “Jurassic Park.”

Blending a world of old and new alongside “Jurassic World” cast members Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, this is the first time the original trio will appear in a “Jurassic” movie together since the first movie.

Dern and Neill reprised their roles as Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Alan Grant, respectively, in the 2001 sequel “Jurassic Park III.” Goldblum, meanwhile, has appeared as Dr. Ian Malcolm in 1997’s “The Lost World: Jurassic Park” and 2018’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

Collider says Director Colin Trevorrow made the announcement Tuesday night during a screening of “Jurassic World” in Hollywood.