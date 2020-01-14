Red Cross: Donate blood and get the chance to win Super Bowl tickets

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you give blood, you could win a pair of tickets to the upcoming Super Bowl.

January is National Blood Donor Month and the American Red Cross says they desperately need donations.

For Vivian Christie, the urge to give back is the reason why she’s here.

“It takes a little time, but I’m retired so I’m glad to give back,” Christie said.

When she spoke with WAVY News, Christie had been sitting in the chair for about an hour in order to donate platelets.

According to the American Red Cross, the time to give back is now.

“We are coming off the holiday season where this year, we had a record number of people traveling, so we don’t get our regular donors out to donate,” said Chris Adams with the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross says champions who donate deserve a championship trip — and it has partnered with the NFL to do so.

One lucky winner will win two tickets to the Super Bowl, airfare to Miami, a three-night hotel stay and a $500 dollar gift card. The giveaway may seem epic for some, but the need is critical for many and all blood types are needed. However, there’s an emergency need for type O negative blood.

“Type O blood is special because it’s universal, as in, if there’s a trauma victim or someone needs blood and they can’t blood type it, anyone can receive O negative,” Adams said.

As for Christie, she knows about her chance to win the Super Bowl tickets. She says she would donate either way.

“Oh what the heck, why not? I’m not a sports fan, but I’d go!” she said.

To schedule your donation click here.