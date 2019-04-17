Recall issued for some Ben & Jerry’s ice creams

(WFLA) – Certain flavors of Ben and Jerry’s ice cream are being recalled because they could contain nuts.

The voluntary recall was issued by Unilever after an undeclared nut was found during production, according to the FDA.

The recall is for a limited quantity of Ben & Jerry’s Coconut Seven Layer Bar bulk ice cream and Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey ice cream in pints.

The ice creams may inadvertently contain tree nuts including almonds, Brazil nuts, and hazelnuts that are not declared in the ingredient list or allergy information list. Both affected products include a “Contains Walnuts” and a “May contain other tree nuts” label on the back of the pack.

According to the FDA, persons who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to these undeclared tree nuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the recalled products.

The recalled Ben & Jerry’s Coconut Seven Layer Bar bulk ice cream is sold in a 2.4 gallon tub with a Consumer UPC of 076840104246 and best by date of SEP1520BJ4. The bulk ice cream was distributed nationwide and reached consumers through wholesale and scoop shops. No ice cream was shipped outside of the U.S.

The recalled Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey pint is sold in a pint tub (473 mL) with a Consumer UPC of 076840100354 and best by dates of AUG2820BH2, AUG2920BH2, or AUG3020BH2. The pints of Chunky Monkey ice cream were distributed nationwide to retail stores.

Unilever says the problem was caused by an error made by one of its nut suppliers and it has not received any reports of illness. The company is recalling the ice cream out of an abundance of caution.