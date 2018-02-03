Recall Alert: Soup base sold in Virginia recalled

(WRIC/WAVY) – The FDA is alerting consumers of a recall by JFC International Inc. of Los Angeles, Calif. for their Daisho Kimchi Hot Pot Soup Base.

The company is voluntarily recalling the soup base because it was found to contain undeclared Crustacean Shellfish (Shrimp, Crab).

Individuals who have allergies to shellfish run the risk of a serious, life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product. One incident has been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The products were distributed between October of 2016 to January of 2018 to retail stores and other food service operators in Virginia, as well as several other states.

The Daisho Kimchi Hot Pot Soup Base comes in a red, aluminum pouch, and the lot code is found to the left of the barcode.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1 (800) 633-1004, Monday through Friday, or via e-mail at consserv@jfc.com.