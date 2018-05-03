Recall affects 35K pounds of ground beef sent to Virginia, Indiana

Breaking News
WASHINGTON (WISH/WAVY) — A North Carolina-based company has recalled more than 35,000 pounds of raw ground beef that were sent to stores including Kroger.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday the company, JBS USA, Inc., is recalling the beef over concerns that they may contain hard, blue pieces of plastic. The company received a complaint from at least one customer who found a piece of plastic in ground beef.

The beef was shipped to distribution centers in Indiana and Virginia for sale at retail locations.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34176” inside the USDA mark of inspection. A full list of the beef being recalled can be found here.

Officials said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions. 

The USDA is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Anyone who has bought one of the impacted products is urged to throw it away and not consume it.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Cheri Schneider, director of external communications at JBS, at 970-506-7717.

