REAL ID deadline extended by 12 months

NATIONAL (NEWS10) — The October 1, 2020, REAL ID deadline has been pushed back a year to October 1, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the acting secretary for Homeland Security Chad Wolf.

“The federal, state and local response to the spread of the Coronavirus here in the United States necessitates a delay in this deadline. Our state and local partners are working tirelessly with the Administration to flatten the curve and, therefore, we want to remove any impediments to response and recovery efforts,” said Wolf in a statement released on Thursday.

“States across the country are temporarily closing or restricting access to DMVs. This action will preclude millions of people from applying for and receiving their REAL ID. Extending the deadline will also allow the Department to work with Congress to implement needed changes to expedite the issuance of REAL IDs once the current health crisis concludes,” according to Wolf.

For more information on the REAL ID in Virginia, visit the Virginia DMV online.

