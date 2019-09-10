Rare Friday the 13th full moon happening this weekend

PENZANCE, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 13: Clouds clear to allow a view of the final full moon of the year, a so-called ‘Cold Moon’, as it appears behind lights illuminating Penzance seafront on December 13, 2016 in Cornwall, England. The last full moon of the year was also the final supermoon of 2016. The natural phenomenon occurs when the perigee (closest approach by the Moon to Earth) coincides with it being full (completely illuminated by the Sun). (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s something that happens only once every couple of decades: a full moon on Friday the 13th.

The superstitions that come with Friday the 13th, and a full moon will be combined this week, when both occurrences happen on the same day.

The Farmers’ Almanac says the last time this happened was Oct. 13, 2000. The next won’t happen again until Aug. 13, 2049. The occurrence of a full moon on a Friday the 13th happens on average every 20 years, according to the Almanac.

Technically speaking, the full moon in the Eastern Time Zone won’t happen until 12:33 a.m. — on the 14th — but who’s counting?

The other time zones, Central, Mountain, and Pacific, will see the actual full moon on the 13th.

This is also the Harvest Moon, which is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox.