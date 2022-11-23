RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Some local cancer patients and their families can enjoy Thanksgiving without worrying about running errands or paying for a big meal thanks to the generosity of a Northeastern Randolph Middle School student.

Adison Johnson, 12, recently visited the staff at The Hayworth Cancer Center at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center to donate 1,200 candy bars to patients that she sold through her school’s fundraiser.

“I just wanted to put smiles on people’s faces because they’re going through a rough time, so I need to give them a little joy,” she said.

The staff welcomed Johnson with open arms and even gave her a tour of the facility.

It was during the tour that she learned they wanted to adopt families for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“When we got the in the car, she said, ‘mom, we have to do something,’” Adison’s mother Brandy Johnson said.

The sixth grader reached out to family, friends and donors to make Thanksgiving baskets filled with cans of green beans, yams, gravy, stuffing, brownies and a $20 gift card.

“We live in a world where there’s sometimes not a lot of good, and if your kids are coming to you, and they’re saying, ‘mom, I want to do this,’ encourage them, support them, however necessary. It doesn’t have to be huge, but just encourage them to be good people because they are our future,” Brandy said.

A total of 21 baskets were donated based on the number of patients the cancer center staff said were experiencing the greatest need.

“It’s the little things. It’s not like this big thing that has to go…viral on TikTok or something. It’s just the little things you gotta focus on,” Adison said.